Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes is reminding off-road vehicle riders to renew their permits. (Spotlight file photo)

Police urge off-road vehicle riders in Tulameen to renew permits before the end of April

About 400 permits, which are free, need to be renewed

It’s time to start your engines and get your paperwork in order.

RCMP are advising off- road vehicle owners that the permits required to legally be able to access trails in Tulameen expire April 30, 2021.

Sgt. Rob Hughes estimated about 400 permits, which are free, need to be renewed.

Police are requesting operators call the detachment at 250-295-6911 and they will be given an email address where they can send a photo of their drivers license and insurance.

Police will then mail out new permits.

Hughes said it’s important for riders to renew their permits early to avoid last minute scrambles before the Victoria Day weekend in May.

“The purpose of the permit program is to allow people to operate responsibly and legally and access trails.”

He stressed that permits do not allow machines on paved roads and are not to be used for travel or errands within the community.

“They are not for going to the store to get milk and they are not for going to the beach,” he said. “The permit is a privilege and not a right.”

Already this year police have investigated two serious ATV accidents, including one fatality.

Hughes also reminded the public of the need to wear helmets, and not to mix alcohol with off-road activity.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Most Read