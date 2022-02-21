Police watchdog investigate after woman injured during Salmon Arm arrest

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia is investigating after a person was injured while being placed under arrest by Salmon Arm RCMP on Feb. 13, 2022. (File photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) is investigating after a woman was injured during arrest by Salmon Arm RCMP.

Officers responded to a report involving an intoxicated woman who had allegedly assaulted others and was causing a disturbance at a residence in the 200 block of 27th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13.

The woman had been asked to leave but allegedly refused and was arrested.

“Prior to being taken into custody, the woman allegedly assaulted a police officer and resisted attempts to take place her in handcuffs. During the interaction with police she was injured,” said RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in a Feb. 21 media release.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was treated and released. Salmon Arm RCMP continue to investigate the alleged assault of a police officer, while RCMP watchdog IIO BC is investigating the actions of the police in relation to the woman’s injury.

As the matter is now under investigation by IIO BC, no further information will be released by police, said Shoihet.

