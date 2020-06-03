Police watchdog investigating fatal crash in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle collision on Bulman Road near Highway 97 on June 1

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Kelowna on June 1.

Signs of a collision were witnessed near the intersection of Highway 97 North and University Way just after 1 a.m. An RCMP officer attended the scene but did not see a vehicle or signs of a crash, and therefore did not take any further action.

About 5:50 a.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle collision on Bulman Road near Highway 97.

A man discovered at the scene, believed to be the single occupant, was ejected from the vehicle during the collision.

The police watchdog has now been called in to determine what role, if any, the officers’ actions or inaction may have played in the death of the man. Including if the location the officer attended earlier that morning was the same location as that of the crash scene and whether the man could have been saved, given his injuries.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent investigation.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Single vehicle rollover on Clifton Road

