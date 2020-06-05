Police watchdog investigating Lake Country incident

A man was taken to hospital after the June 3 incident

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) are investigating a Lake Country incident that resulted in a man’s hospitalization.

On June 3, Lake Country RCMP received an emergency call just after 1 a.m. from a woman concerned for the health and well-being of a close family member. IIO BC said the woman couldn’t reach him and provided information that his safety was at risk.

Using the information she provided, investigators were able to find out where he lived and officers managed to get into his home.

Once inside, officers heard the man acknowledge them. They found him in the bathroom in possession of an edged weapon.

“Despite the officer’s efforts to de-escalate the situation the man harmed himself,” the IIO BC statement said.

“The officers immediately called in B.C. Emergency Health Services who had been staged, as a precaution, nearby the scene and took steps to provide first aid to the man awaiting their arrival.”

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

IIO BC is now investigating to see whether the RCMP’s actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injuries.

The police will not be releasing more information.

The IIO is an independent oversight agency of the police in B.C. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.

