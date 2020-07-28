Police watchdog investigating West Kelowna man’s disappearance, death

The man left his home on July 17 and was found deceased on July 20

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a West Kelowna man’s disappearance and death.

According to the information given to the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) by the RCMP, officers attended a man’s residence in West Kelowna around 9 a.m. on July 16. Officers were at the residence with regard to an ongoing investigation.

On July 17, the man left his home, and family members contacted police as they were concerned for the man’s welfare.

Police searched for the man for the next several days, finding him deceased on July 20.

The investigation appears to be connected to 49-year-old Glen Tarbet, who went missing in West Kelowna and was last seen on July 17.

At the time, police said they were concerned for his well-being and that he was last seen leaving his home in his 2018 black Ford Explorer. Investigation indicated he was last known to be in the Bear Creek area.

The police watchdog is now investigating to see if RCMP officers’ actions had a role in the man’s death. The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent investigation to determine how, when and where the man died.

The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency that investigates officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.

READ: RCMP seek assistance in locating missing West Kelowna man

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

