Police watchdog recommends charges against five Mounties in Prince George man’s death

B.C.’s police watchdog is recommending charges against five RCMP officers in Prince George in connection to an arrest in 2017 where a man died after being pepper sprayed.

The incident happened on the evening of July 18, 2017 when an officers responded to reports of a man alleged to be casing parked vehicles, the Independent Investigations Office said in a report released Friday (May 29).

It’s alleged that the man attempted to flee on a bicycle. While attempting to take the man into custody, a struggle ensued between him and the officer when additional officers then arrived.

Pepper spray was used and the man appeared to have trouble breathing, sparking the officers on scene to call for paramedics.

But once paramedics arrived, the man collapsed and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, the report reads.

In his initial report in July 2019, chief civilian director Ronald J. MacDonald announced the agency would be suggesting criminal charges to Crown Counsel. At the time, MacDonald did not detail how many officers were involved nor what offences may have been committed.

On Friday, MacDonald clarified that “reasonable grounds exist” to believe that two officers may have committed offences in relation to use of force, while three others may have committed offences regarding obstruction of justice.

The B.C. Prosecution Service is now reviewing the report to determine potential charges. In order to approve charges, Crown Counsel must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the police watchdog, and that prosecution is required in the public interest.

Black Press Media has reached out to the B.C. Prosecution Service for comment.

