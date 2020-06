Capital News wants to know your plans for July 1 amid COVID-19

As Kelowna residents gear up for Canadan Day on Wednesday, the usual day full of large events and festivities won’t be happening due to COVID-19.

Whether it’s simply spending time with family at the cottage, having a picnic or going camping, Capital News wants to know your plans.

Tell us how you’ll be celebrating July 1 by answering the poll below.



How will you be spending Canada day?

