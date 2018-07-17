Poll results: Not many residents use the Greyhound

Kelowna - Out of 26 votes, 15 said they haven’t used the service in the last year

Last week, we asked how often residents used the Greyhound Canada bus service and it turns out, not many of you use it.

Out of 26 voters, only eight people have used the service between one to three times in the past year. Fifteen people haven’t used the bus in the last year at all, which was the majority of the votes.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions following Greyhound’s withdrawal of bus service from western Canada.

Trudeau says Greyhound’s move is “difficult” for people who live in the Prairies and for those who are struggling economically.

Greyhound Canada announced last week it is cutting passenger and delivery services in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, northwestern Ontario and rural B.C.


