Ponds Community Park work to continue through next week

Crews will be at the park from Monday, Oct. 5 until Monday, Oct. 13

Construction work on a sports field at the Ponds Community Park is set to continue next week.

The City of Kelowna said crews will be in the area starting on Monday, Oct. 5 until Thursday, Oct. 8 to prepare the field. Crews will then transfer soil through the holiday weekend from Friday until the following Monday, Oct. 13.

The playground will be fenced off and closed over the Thanksgiving long weekend as there will be machinery in the area.

The city said landscape contractors will haul soil from Frost Road to the park, which may cause some dust.

Full construction at the park will take place in the spring of 2021, including seeding and turf growing, fencing and irrigation, pathway improvements and landscaping.

For more information on this project, visit the city’s website.

