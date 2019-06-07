Pooley Road closure starts Monday in Kelowna

The road will be closed for one week to facilitate work for the Integrated Water Project

Starting Monday, June 10, Pooley Road between Rose and McCulloch roads in East Kelowna will be closed for one week.

The closure is to accommodate the installation of new water main lines as part of the Integrated Water Project.

During the week-long closure, motorists will be directed to follow a detour along Rose and McCulloch roads.

Pedestrian and school bus access will be maintained, and residents and businesses within the work zones will be able to access their properties.

Residents, businesses and motorists are thanked for their patience while work is underway.

By 2021, the $86-million Integrated Water Project will deliver clean drinking water to more than 2,000 Southeast Kelowna households and a sustainable water supply to South Mission agriculture.

To view road construction information and plan your commute, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport. To receive project information and construction updates directly to your inbox, subscribe online at kelowna.ca/water.

