Jennifer Davis, an assistant professor in the Faculty of Management, explores the value of patient reported measures in the fields of healthy aging. (Contributed)

Poor sleep impacts recovery from stroke: UBCO researchers

A good night’s sleep is even more vital for people recovering from a stroke

A study at UBC Okanagan has highlighted the importance of sleep for people recovering from strokes.

Jennifer Davis, an assistant professor in the Faculty of Management, recently published a study along side a team of UBCO researchers examining the relationships between depression and sleep among stroke survivors.

“Because a stroke can damage the central nervous system, it often leads to changes in brain activity, brain function and sleep,” said Davis.

“Sleep disturbances are common in older adults who have had a stroke and there is mounting evidence that stroke and sleep are interconnected.”

READ MORE: Moral challenges still exist around euthanasia: UBC Okanagan study

READ MORE: Defining the difference: Supportive housing and emergency shelters in Kelowna

According to Davis’ research, one in six older adults worldwide will suffer a stroke and 20 to 40 per cent of stroke survivors will develop a sleep disorder, while a further 50 to 70 per cent will develop a sleep-related breathing disorder.

Post-stroke recovery may also lead to depression due to daytime confusion and the inabilities to cope with being overtired and exhausted.

“There is an emerging area of research examining the benefit of sleep in regulating emotional brain reactivity,” she said.

“In this study, we found that depression was significantly associated with sleep quality, how long it takes a person to fall asleep, how well they sleep and their daytime dysfunction due to a lack of sleep.”

READ MORE: New juicery set to grow in Kelowna

Davis and the UBCO team’s research was published in the Journal of Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases.

For more information on the study, visit here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
2020 budget deliberations underway at City of Kelowna

Just Posted

Poor sleep impacts recovery from stroke: UBCO researchers

A good night’s sleep is even more vital for people recovering from a stroke

Rockets’ winning streak goes cold with loss to Ice

Kelowna lost 3-1 to the Winnipeg Ice Wednesday, conclude road-trip this weekend

Kelowna Owls juniors hold onto No. 1 ranking in province

The junior girls basketball team finished 1st place at the Victoria Christmas Tournament

Defining the difference: Supportive housing and emergency shelters in Kelowna

The Journey Home Strategy calls for both types of housing to help people experiencing homelessness

Okanagan Water Board opens floodgates with call for grant applications

Water Conservation and Quality Improvement program open from Armstrong to Osoyoos

Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

More rowers come forward with complaints about coach, criticism of UVic

Barney Williams is accused of verbal abuse and harassment

Raptors fans show Kawhi the love in his return to Toronto

Leonard receives championship ring, leads new club to win

Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Canadian flight museum suggests Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay died in Tuesday’s crash

Vandalism closes public washrooms in Penticton’s Okanagan Lake Park indefinitely

A post by the city’s Facebook said the damage is ‘quite extensive’

RCMP uncover meth in arrest of Sicamous woman linked to alleged pellet gun shooting

Police say methamphetamine and other drugs found in car driven by suspect

Disturbing find: Shuswap family seeking Christmas tree locates several animal carcasses

Black bear, a coyote and five deer found dumped in gravel pit west of Salmon Arm

Pawsative Pups: Help your dog love their crate

Lisa Davies is a new columnist for Black Press who writes about dog training

Spark Joy: The art of giving and receiving

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

Most Read