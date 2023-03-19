(Twitter/CRD)

(Twitter/CRD)

Pop-up recycle depots back in Lake Country for the summer

The pop-up depots will be held the last Saturday of each month

Recycling depots will be opening up in Lake Country for the summer.

On the fourth Saturday of each month from March to September, the Regional District Waste Reduction Office will open a pop-up depot for residents to get rid of recyclables like Styrofoam, glass, soft plastics, and other depot only items.

Rae Stewart, Waste Reduction facilitator said: “Our aim is to make recycling more accessible to our residents, connect with as many residents as possible on a one-on-one basis, increase recycling awareness, and keep recyclable material out of the landfill.

“As the name suggests, pop-up events are by nature temporary, held in unique spaces, and last for a few hours. The feedback we received from residents attending these events last year was most positive, that they were happy to have additional recycling options accessible right in their own neighborhoods.”

The pop-up will be located in the parking lot at the corner of Main St. and Hill Rd. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Indigenous communities leading Canada’s clean energy boom

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Lake CountryRecycling

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lake Country recieves $6.7 million in one-time grant for growing population
Next story
People with schizophrenia had a higher risk of death during B.C.’s 2021 heat dome: study

Just Posted

Members of the Sikh community in Kelowna have gathered at the McCurdy bus stop. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Fundraiser started for international student attacked at Kelowna bus stop

BC Cancer – Kelowna centre. Image BC Cancer Foundation
Law firm celebrates 50 years with donation to BC Cancer – Kelowna

(Black Press file photo)
Lake Country recieves $6.7 million in one-time grant for growing population

(Twitter/CRD)
Pop-up recycle depots back in Lake Country for the summer

Pop-up banner image