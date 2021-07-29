The Kelowna Yacht Club clinic is open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 30 to Aug. 4. (Kelowna Yacht Club/Facebook)

The Kelowna Yacht Club clinic is open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 30 to Aug. 4. (Kelowna Yacht Club/Facebook)

Pop-up vax clinic coming to downtown Kelowna

The clinic will be open for five days, starting this Friday

Downtown Kelowna is getting its first pop-up vaccination clinic.

From July 30 to Aug. 4, the clinic will be set up in the Kelowna Yacht Club’s lobby as the push to increase vaccination numbers in the Central Okanagan begins.

Anyone who has not received their first dose, or those looking for a second dose who received the first jab more than 28 days ago, can visit 1370 Water Street between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to get their shot, no appointment necessary.

The clinic is one of many being hosted by Interior Health as part of the Province’s Vax for B.C. campaign.

