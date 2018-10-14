-Image: Contributed

Poppadoms and Kelowna RCMP look for witnesses of alleged theft

A generator attached to the food truck was cut last night

On Oct. 14 in the early morning hours, RCMP received a report of a theft of a generator overnight in Kelowna.

The suspect or suspects cut a cable and removed a red Honda generator, model number EU7000I, that had been attached to the rear of a food truck parked in the 800 block of Tamarack Drive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and cite police file number 2018-64137.

