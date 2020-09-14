$140,000 was raised during motionball in Kelowna in 2019. The fundraiser provides money for Special Olympics athletes throughout Canada. (Contributed)

Popular Kelowna fundraiser for Special Olympics brings social event online

Motionball will go virtual for 2020

This September the popular Kelowna-based special needs sporting event, Motionball, will be broadcasting it’s first-ever virtual Marathon of Sport, featuring five-time Olympic medalist Tessa Virtue.

This interactive, virtual event will take place from the comfort of your own home on Sept. 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. on sportsnet.ca.

Those interested in supporting Special Olympic athletes are encouraged to register as a team or individually prior to this virtual broadcast to fundraise for the cause. With incredible prizes to be won, and the good feelings that come with giving back to the community, this event is sure to boost your spirits, during this difficult time.

While COVID-19 has affected us all, Special Olympics athletes are feeling the effects of this global pandemic more than most.

Sports programs are suspended, competitions have been cancelled and many athletes remain stuck indoors, at a greater risk of contracting COVID-19 than the general population.

This is why, now more than ever, the role of motionball events in these athlete’s lives is incredibly important. As one of Special Olympics’ largest funding partners in Canada, motionball has donated over $13M to date and can’t stop now. Hence why the event has gone virtual.

In spite of COVID-19, Kelowna Marathon of Sport title sponsor, Kelowna Toyota, has maintained its donation to the cause, providing the largest single contributor donation Kelowna’s event has ever seen.

This year, local organizers have a goal of raising $60,000 in support of Special Olympics, through this interactive video broadcast.

This highly volunteer-led organization needs all the support possible during these challenging times. Make a difference by joining the motionball Marathon of Sport Kelowna 2020 event.

To register and put in a team, click hereand select Kelowna for location.

Popular Kelowna fundraiser for Special Olympics brings social event online

Motionball will go virtual for 2020

