Regional District of North Okanagan is providing options as parking area on Westkal Road for the popular Okanagan Rail Trail is about to undergo work. (RDNO - photo)

Popular Okanagan Rail Trail parking spot to undergo work

Parking on Westkal Road in Coldstream won’t be available as upgrades are done starting early August

Okanagan Rail Trail (ORT) users will have to seek out other parking possibilities for a short time period.

The parking area at Westkal Road in Coldstream will be closed starting early August to complete upgrades to sections adjacent to the ORT. Access to the trail will remain open throughout construction, and the parking area will re-open as soon as upgrades are complete.

The major components of these upgrades include increased safety and mitigation of exposed slopes and erosion. The parking area will be paved and there will be designated walking paths from user vehicles to the trail entrance. This will result in a more established parking area, with the trail access points better defined and clearly visible.

“We recognize that this is a busy parking area for trail users, and will try to make these upgrades cause as little disruption as possible. We will maintain access to the Okanagan Rail Trail throughout the project, and are encouraging people to try out other access points,” said Mike Fox, Regional District of North Okanagan general manager of community services.

ALTERNATE ORT ACCESS POINTS

· The District of Coldstream has recommended that users park in the Coldstream parking lot located at 16506 Kalamalka Road;

· The RDNO has a parking lot on Bailey Road, located at 201 Highway 97 that can be utilized by the public, and is a connection between the Kal Crystal Waters Trail and the ORT. Please note that this slope is slightly steeper, so users are encouraged to take this into consideration when planning their trip;

Trail users can visit the interactive map at www.okanaganrailtrail.ca to see parking options.

NEXT STEPS

The north extension of the ORT will begin after the Westkal Road parking area is complete. The north extension is the final stretch of the RDNO’s portion of the trail, and will complete the base trail construction and wayfinding signage.

The RDNO will post project updates and information at www.rdno.ca/ORTwork.


