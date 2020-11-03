Popular polar bear dip fundraiser goes virtual for 2021

CRIS Adaptive said they moved the fundraiser online to keep people safe

A popular annual fundraiser is moving online as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Community Recreational Initiative Society (CRIS Adaptive) is taking its polar bear dip fundraiser online to keep participants safe.

The fundraiser is open now and those interested can participate and donate until Jan. 1, 2021.

In previous years, CRIS Adaptive invited the community to Tugboat Beach to jump in the cold water on New Year’s Day and raise much-needed money to support the society’s Okanagan programs that help get people outdoors.

“We’ve taken this community event online in hopes that everyone who has joined us in past years, as well as new supporters, will take up the challenge and support the fundraiser by coming up with their own way to support ‘Freezin’ for a Reason’,” partnership and marketing coordinator with CRIS Dani Hennig said.

“This year, we are asking everyone to register online, challenge others in their circles, video their efforts to dunk, swim, dip or any other iteration of freezing and help us raise $50,000 to support CRIS.”

CRIS Adaptive CEO Shelley Buchanan said the society is adaptable and they know people will adapt with them.

“It’s what we do daily in offering outdoor recreation to people living with a wide range of disabilities and mobility challenges so taking this event online seemed like an adaptation that was possible,” she said.

“We were thrilled last year to see a completely packed beach and a record-breaking fundraising total… it’s sad that we can’t all be together again on Jan. 1, 2021, but we are hoping that everyone who came out last year will take up the polar bear challenge.”

To register and donate, visit CRIS Adaptive’s fundraising page here.

READ: B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter