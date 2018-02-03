Every Saturday, the Capital News highlights popular stories from the week

Every Saturday afternoon, the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar will highlight popular stories from the week.

1. A 100-year-old Kelowna resident shared her secrets to longevity this week.

“In a way, I think 100-years-old is living too long — it’s OK to live that way if you’re rich and very healthy, otherwise it’s the pits,” said Fernande Bertrand, who lives at The Dorchester in Kelowna.

“But maybe, I lived that long because maybe I did it my way,” she said. “Everything I did in my life I did with fun and love and joy. Every day I was happy, I love life, I love children, I love family.”

To Bertrand, sex is the number one secret to longevity.

2. Kelowna’s airport terminal may be small compared to major big-city airports, but apparently, it’s big enough to confuse passengers about where to board their planes.

According to a report going to Kelowna city council Monday, feedback from airport stakeholders says passengers have trouble navigating the airside corridor—which leads directly from YLW’s departure gates to the planes—they often get lost, they leave the secure area accidentally and they even board the wrong planes at times.

3. A New Zealand resident was barred from flying at Kelowna’s airport because of her genderless ID.

Sharon Duley is a frequent traveler, and was booked on a flight to Vancouver Sunday when she realized she didn’t have her passport with her — it was in a bag with her husband who had chosen to drive the route.

She did a quick search on the airline website and learned that all needed to fly was valid government issued, photo ID.

“My New Zealand Driver’s Licence is a valid government-issued, photo ID … so I thought it was fine,” Duley said, from New Zealand.

4. Four curling teams battled at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton Friday.

Manitoba, skipped by Jennifer Jones, continued their charge to the finals at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts with two wins on Friday in the Championship Pool.

Team Canada conceded to Manitoba in the second draw on Friday, 10-4. Earlier that day, Manitoba defeated Alberta 6-2. The wins push Manitoba into the Page Playoff on Saturday.

5. A serious crash closed Highway 97 in both directions Feb. 2.

Just after 9:30 a.m. Friday, RCMP were alerted that a semi-tractor trailer had jackknifed across the southbound lanes. As of 1 p.m. Friday, the high was still closed in both directions and traffic was being detoured by Kalamalka-Lakeview Drive and Commonage Road.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.