Every Saturday, the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar will highlight popular stories from the week.

1. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were spotted at Silver Star this week.

Renowned Aussi actress, Nicole Kidman and her husband, country superstar, Keith Urban are reportedly back in the area. Fresh from her Golden Globe win, Kidman, who was awarded for her work in the HBO drama “Big Little Lies,” Sunday night, was spotted at Lord Aberdeen Market & Liquor Store at Silver Star Mountain Resort, with Urban.

Owner, Suzanne Hoover confirmed that the couple have indeed come into the store and appear to do their best to keep a low profile.

2. The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives members were offended by a McDonald’s ad.

Gabriel Newman was offended by ad. So were other staff members at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives.

Newman, the museum’s education coordinator, heard an ad on a Vernon radio station from fast food giant McDonald’s, saying spending $5 on a McDonald’s lunch was much better than spending $5 at a museum.

Newman posted his disgust with the ad on social media.

3. A UBC Okanagan professor’s practice has been placed under supervision with a particular focus on “boundary issues” and “sexual harassment.”

Dr. Stephen Porter has been placed under regulatory supervision for 18 months, with a particular focus on boundary issues, power differentials, sexual harassment, professionalism and doing no harm, according to a statement issued by the College of Psychologists.

4. With the Okanagan’s warming winters due to climate change, the thought of cars driving across Okanagan Lake seems like a fantasy.

But one Kelowna historian remembers it happening during a cold winter in his youth.

Bob Hayes, president of the Okanagan Historical Society, said he was in his teens in 1968, which was the year he remembers a portion of the lake freezing thick enough, from Kelowna to West Kelowna, for vehicles to drive across.

5. A Lake Country teenager more than held his own competing against many of the top junior golfers on the continent.

Brandon Frechette finished second best in a field 0f 57 players at the North American Junior Amateur Championship, Dec. 30 to Jan. 3 at the Wigwam Golf Resort in Phoenix, AZ.

