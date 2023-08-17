Kelowna RCMP is looking for a suspect in the theft of several packages from a condo building on Enterprise Way Aug. 10.

Porch pirate pinches packages in Kelowna

The packages were taken from a building in the 1900 block of Enterprise Way on Aug. 10

Kelowna RCMP is looking for a mail thief who took a stack of packages from a condo building.

They were taken from a building in the 1900 block of Enterprise Way around 12:47 p.m. on Aug. 10.

The suspect entered the building and helped himself to a stack of delivered parcels that included a computer and school gear.

If you know who this person of interest is you are asked to contact RCMP or remain anonymous by contacting Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.net.

