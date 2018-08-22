map showing the area of the park in which the work will be done

Portion of Glen Canyon Regional Park in West Kelowna closed

The park will be closed on Friday

As a result, the Regional District asks people to stay out of the area between lower Glenrosa Road and Aberdeen Road from 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., while the aerial survey work is being done.

In accordance with Transport Canada regulations, a drone will be used as a test project to provide aerial imagery and topographical information that will be used to assist in future detailed design work along this approximately one kilometre long section of the regional park trail.

Related: Rogers Hometown Hockey to make a stop in West Kelowna

During this time, park visitors are encouraged to use the trails from the Gellatly Road parking area upstream to the Westbank Town Centre and Brown Road accesses.

