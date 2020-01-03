Portions of Ellis Street closed to motorists on Jan. 9

The street will be closed from 9 a.m - 6 p.m. due to construction activity

The City of Kelowna said portions of Ellis Street will be closed to motorists on Wednesday, Jan. 9 due to construction.

The closure will occur between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. along Ellis Street from Bernard Avenue to Lawrence Avenue.

During the closure, motorists are being asked to park on nearby downtown streets or at the Chapman Parkade on Lawrence Avenue.

Businesses will remain open during construction. For all local road closures, you can visit the city’s website.

