Positive COVID-19 case at South Okanagan elementary school

The school is currently the only one in the district on the Interior Health list

A member of the Osoyoos Elementary School community tested positive for COVID-19 recently, according to a letter sent to families by the school district.

The letter, sent on May 21, informed families that there were exposures to students on May 13, 14, 17 and 18.

Interior Health (IH) has also added the school to the list of potential exposures, with dates for May 12, 13 and 14.

The positive individual is currently self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams, according to the letter, and IH is undertaking contact tracing.

“Students should continue to come to school while contact tracing is underway,” reads the letter. “As a reminder, please continue daily health checks to monitor your child for illness.”

Currently, Osoyoos Elementary is the only school in District 53 to have an exposure.

In neighbouring District 67, Penticton’s Princess Margaret Secondary School had exposures reported for May 10 to 12.

READ MORE: Penticton high school has COVID-19 exposure days

Seven schools in Kelowna have reported exposures of COVID-19.

Vaccines are now open to booking for children aged 12 to 17 across B.C.

Everyone eligible can register for a vaccination online here, by phone at 1-833-838-2323 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, or at a Service B.C. office in person.

As the province heads into the May long weekend, there were 420 new cases reported province-wide, with 58 in the Interior Health area.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.