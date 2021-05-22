Osoyoos Elementary School (Google Maps)

Positive COVID-19 case at South Okanagan elementary school

The school is currently the only one in the district on the Interior Health list

A member of the Osoyoos Elementary School community tested positive for COVID-19 recently, according to a letter sent to families by the school district.

The letter, sent on May 21, informed families that there were exposures to students on May 13, 14, 17 and 18.

Interior Health (IH) has also added the school to the list of potential exposures, with dates for May 12, 13 and 14.

The positive individual is currently self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams, according to the letter, and IH is undertaking contact tracing.

“Students should continue to come to school while contact tracing is underway,” reads the letter. “As a reminder, please continue daily health checks to monitor your child for illness.”

Currently, Osoyoos Elementary is the only school in District 53 to have an exposure.

In neighbouring District 67, Penticton’s Princess Margaret Secondary School had exposures reported for May 10 to 12.

READ MORE: Penticton high school has COVID-19 exposure days

Seven schools in Kelowna have reported exposures of COVID-19.

Vaccines are now open to booking for children aged 12 to 17 across B.C.

Everyone eligible can register for a vaccination online here, by phone at 1-833-838-2323 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, or at a Service B.C. office in person.

As the province heads into the May long weekend, there were 420 new cases reported province-wide, with 58 in the Interior Health area.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
NDP demands federal wage-subsidy clawbacks, but critics question feasibility
Next story
Search for missing Okanagan Lake diver continues

Just Posted

Traffic patterns changed May 3, 2021, along Lake Country’s Pelmewash Parkway to increase the catchment area along a rock face. (District of Lake Country)
New Pelmewash Parkway pattern ‘no problem’ for Lake Country motorists abiding speed limits

Pelmewash Parkway pattern change response to rockfall

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Five recent flights into Kelowna contained COVID-19 cases

The flights occurred between May 11 to 16

(Black Press Media file photo)
Fire at Kelowna retirement home displaces 46 residents

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time but is not considered suspicious in nature

(Black Press Media file)
West Kelowna RCMP arrests 24 people for shoplifting

Additional arrests were made for other offences such as possession of a stolen car and drug trafficking

Rescue crews search for a missing diver in Okanagan Lake at Hot Sands Beach by the William R. Bennett Bridge on Sunday, May 16. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Search for missing Okanagan Lake diver continues

RCMP is asking Okanagan Lake users to stay away from the W.R. Bennett Bridge

Ranchero resident Cody Krabbendam proudly displays the Lifesaving Society awards he recently received for a rescuing another boy while swimming at Sicamous Beach in July 2020. (Contributed)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan, from May 16 to 21

Osoyoos Elementary School (Google Maps)
Positive COVID-19 case at South Okanagan elementary school

The school is currently the only one in the district on the Interior Health list

In this image provided by Apple, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, appears in a scene from “The Me You Can’t See.” (Apple via AP)
‘I was afraid’: Prince Harry reveals his journey with mental health

He describes instances of feeling helpless as a young boy while riding in the car with his mother, Princess Diana, who cried as they were surrounded by paparazzi

A ground worker wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 unloads lobsters from a WestJet Airlines flight at Vancouver International Airport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
More than 500 WestJet employees unionize in Vancouver and Calgary

Workers said a change in workplace culture after the airline’s sale was a big part of the organization efforts

Rory McDonald. (Contributed)
Vernon RCMP ask for help in locating missing Vernon man

Rory McDonald was last seen in Vernon on May 16

The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence with a multi-year contract after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks to be ‘aggressive’ in free agency, trades this off-season: GM

Jim Benning says the team is willing to take big steps in order to get back to the playoffs

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Karen McLeod is a resident of British Columbia, but has been living in Sackville since November, caring for her mother, Dodie, who has dementia. (Submitted)
‘She needs constant care’: B.C. siblings denied entry at border leaves family in difficult situation

Karen McLeod and her mother are limbo after her siblings were denied entry into the province under a compassionate care exemption to pandemic restrictions

Friday, May 28, 2021 is Hamburger Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 23 to 29

Hamburger Day, Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day and Geek Pride Day are all coming up this week

Most Read