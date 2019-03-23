Photo: Capital News files

Possible assault to bus driver in Kelowna

A minor bus crash was reported just after 8 p.m. Friday night

A Kelowna bus that crashed into a surrounding wall may have been caused by an assault to the driver.

“An operator may have been assaulted,” said BC Transit director safety and emergency management John Palmer.

“We’re supporting Kelowna RCMP during the investigation.”

The bus was travelling on Rutland Road near the Rutland exchange around 8 p.m. Friday night.

BC Transit said that the investigation will not impact bus services in Kelowna.

BC Emergency Health Services responded to the bus crash and said that one person was transported to hospital, but that no other details are available at this time.

