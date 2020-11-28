Parents are urged to be on alert after a potential child abduction attempt took place near Armstrong Elementary School Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (amsas/neden photo)

Possible child abduction attempt at North Okanagan elementary school prompts warning

A letter from the school’s principal urges parents to be on high alert

Parents in the North Okanagan are being urged to stay cautious after a possible child abduction took place near Armstrong Elementary School Friday.

In a letter from principal Corrine Langston dated Nov. 27, the incident took place in the area of the school on Patterson Street around 7:45 a.m. A child was reportedly approached by two unknown men, who offered the child a ride.

The child ran away and the incident was reported to the RCMP, the letter states.

The passenger of the vehicle is described as being in his early 20s with dark hair, a high voice and possibly wearing a leather jacket. The suspects’ vehicle was reported as a white van, which was last seen driving towards Highway 97 along Rosedale Avenue, according to the letter.

“School District No. 83’s Safer Schools co-ordinator asks that parents in the area please be on alert and use extra precaution until the RCMP have completed their investigation,” Langston said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the local RCMP at 250-546-6044.

The letter says the school will hold a safety review with students, and asks parents to consider making a plan to keep their children safe from unexpected situations when walking to and from school.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
