Possible connection between Vernon car fire and deaths investigated

Police are trying to determine if there is a connection between two bodies found in a Coldstream home and a car set ablaze and abandoned just outside of Vernon.

The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit were called to a home on Clerke Road, on Jan. 17, where Mounties discovered two bodies inside. The investigation into the deaths continues.

Around the same time, police surrounded the home, a car fire was reported in the BX area.

While there has been no direct correlation established between the two incidents, investigators are reaching out to the public for witnesses and video.

Specifically, police are looking for anyone with any dashcam footage from between 5 and 6 a.m. Jan. 17 at the following locations:

• Highway 97 between College Way and Kalamalka Lakeview Drive in Coldstream; and

• Francis Road between 25th and 35th Avenues in Vernon.

“Investigators have reason to believe that there are people out there who may have witnessed the events leading to the vehicle fire on Francis Road and are asking anyone who has yet to speak with the police to come forward,” said S/Sgt. Kris Clark, senior media relations officer.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.

