The cream-coloured bear can be seen running off into the forest in the left portion of the photo. (Alexandra Buhr photo)

Possible Kermode Bear spotted in West Kootenays

A local resident spotted the white-coloured bear while on an evening trail run near Castlegar on May 27

When Castlegar resident Alexandra Buhr was on an evening trail run about three kilometres up the McPhee Forest Service Road on Wednesday, she thought she just saw a normal black bear and two cubs running away from her off the side of the road.

But upon second glimpse, she realized that one of the cubs wasn’t just another normal bear.

Buhr saw that one of the cubs had a white-coloured coat, which is a common characteristic of many Kermode bears typically found along the coast of northwestern British Columbia.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the white coat. I really took me a while to realize what it was,” said Buhr.

“It was such a once-and-a-lifetime sight.”

Even though Buhr had seen plenty of bear previously as an forest technician and avid trail runner, she said nothing had compared close to her most recent encounter.

Buhr said the moment between her and the bears was peaceful.

“I was a pretty good distance away from them when we saw each other. I had the feeling that they understood me and I understood them,” said Buhr.

“They knew I wasn’t going to get any closer to them. They had the entire the forest and mountain to run off to.”

Buhr said she waited to see if the bears would come back to snap a better photo, but they never returned.

An Ootischenia resident also saw a similar coloured bear on May 27 in the area, according to Buhr.

Castlegar conservation officer Blair Thin said if the bear was a Kermode bear, it would be one of the first sightings ever in the Kootenays.

“From what I can recall, our conservation office has never received reports of a Kermode bear sighting or complaint,” said Thin.

“That is at least in the nine years that I’ve worked in the Kootenays.”

After reviewing Buhr’s photo, Thin said he thinks the cub is just a black bear with a blonder coat.

Despite his thoughts, Thin said there’s always a small possibility that it was a Kermode bear.

The Kermode bear’s white coat is caused by a recessive gene found in a current subspecies of black bears, according to Buhr.

READ MORE: New licence plates announced to showcase B.C. parks

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bears

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Only 35 per cent of students returning to Vernon schools
Next story
New ‘smart city’ 5G technology to be installed in Kelowna next week

Just Posted

Motor trike falls into hole in Ellison area

A man was taken to hospital after crashing his trike on Anderson Road

Brent’s Grist Mill fire a ‘blemish’ in Kelowna history: Central Okanagan Heritage Society

A fire damaged one of the buildings on April 21

Playgrounds to reopen across the Okanagan on June 1

After nearly two months closure, playgrounds are set to reopen

OK Corral Cabaret owner permanently closes Langley bar

Nightclub showcased local talent, connected friends, and even hosted a wedding during its 34 years

Kelowna’s Rock the Lake officially postponed until 2021

The new dates have been scheduled for August 6-8, 2021

Kelowna couple pedalling past loss of sight

Pauline and Jim Marshall said it’s important to be patient with each other

Possible Kermode Bear spotted in West Kootenays

A local resident spotted the white-coloured bear while on an evening trail run near Castlegar on May 27

Revelstoke resident finds welcoming letter on her Alberta-registered truck

There have been multiple reports online of vandalism to vehicles with Alberta licence plates

Kids raise $10,000 to feed Kamloops wildlife

Bottle drive initially set out to raise $2,000 to feed the animals at the wildlife park

COLUMN: Plate hate has no place in B.C.

B.C. transplant still drives with red plates, but hopes her car will be safe from COVID hate

Driver damages Shuswap playground after alleged pellet gun shooting

RCMP report vehicle drove through Memorial Park before coming to a stop

POLL: Drinks in the park in Vernon?

City councillor wonders if allowing drinks in public places may help local businesses

Summerland to reopen playgrounds and recreational facilities

Some outdoor spaces will reopen on June 1, but arena and aquatic centre remain closed

COVID-19: B.C. too dependent on foreign food production workers

New B.C. job site links unemployed with farm, seafood work

Most Read