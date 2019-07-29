Possible plans for a Peachland bypass

A transportation study analyzes Highway 97 conditions

A transportation study identifies safe travel options along Peachland’s Highway 97 corridor.

The Peachland Transportation Study outlines three routes which are beneficial in both short- and long-term transportation improvements to Highway 97 through and around the District of Peachland.

Through public engagement and consultation with local governments, Indigenous communities and other community organizations, the B.C. Transportation Ministry has revealed two preferred alternative routes that bypass the community and one preferred existing route along the current highway.

READ MORE: Updated: Minster says Highway 97 study is on hold

The study found one-third of the traffic that starts in Peachland stays in Peachland; Highway 97 in Peachland is vital for both local trips within Peachland, as well as long-distance connections to, through and from Peachland; and the district hosts high volumes of visiting traffic—particularly in the summer months.

Safety concerns associated with getting on and off the highway may increase at intersections as wait times grow, along with traffic volumes.

The ministry is examining current and projected conditions along Highway 97 to identify the ultimate long-term solution for the highway.

READ MORE: Peachland highway improvements to be discussed next week

The Central Okanagan Planning Study (COPS) is in place to collect information on traffic counts, future traffic growth projections, the needs of the travelling public and community land-use plans.

The second phase of the study, commencing in 2020, will gather more feedback from the community to determine the final corridor decision.

