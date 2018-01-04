West Kelowna mobile home destroyed by flames

UPDATE: 2:32 p.m.
A mobile home unit at 1880 Old Boucherie Road is completely destroyed after a fire broke out just after 1:30 p.m.
According to witnesses, a plume of black smoke could be seen rising from the area.
Two people were inside the home when the fire started and both were able to escape. A witness says it appears an older woman who was inside the home had her hair singed by flames — however she did not go to the hospital.
Neighbours reportedly helped the two people escape the burning home, as well as more a motorbike out of the path of the fire.
Emergency crews remain on scene and the occupants will have to be placed in the care of emergency services.
———
ORIGINAL:
Firefighters are currently headed out to a reported mobile home fire on Old Boucherie Road in West Kelowna.
The call came in about 1:30 p.m. for a structure fire at unit 9 -1880 Old Boucherie Road.
Several fire halls have been called out for support.
More to come.
@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.