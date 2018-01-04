West Kelowna mobile home destroyed by flames

A large plume of smoke could be seen rising from a mobile home that caught on fire, Thursday afternoon

UPDATE: 2:32 p.m.

A mobile home unit at 1880 Old Boucherie Road is completely destroyed after a fire broke out just after 1:30 p.m.

According to witnesses, a plume of black smoke could be seen rising from the area.

Two people were inside the home when the fire started and both were able to escape. A witness says it appears an older woman who was inside the home had her hair singed by flames — however she did not go to the hospital.

Neighbours reportedly helped the two people escape the burning home, as well as more a motorbike out of the path of the fire.

Emergency crews remain on scene and the occupants will have to be placed in the care of emergency services.

———

ORIGINAL:

Firefighters are currently headed out to a reported mobile home fire on Old Boucherie Road in West Kelowna.

The call came in about 1:30 p.m. for a structure fire at unit 9 -1880 Old Boucherie Road.

Several fire halls have been called out for support.

More to come.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.