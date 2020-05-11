Possible thunderstorm forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of showers for the week of May 11

Dog walker Imaj Royster, wearing a protective mask against the coronavirus outbreak, looks back as her charge Hazard is distracted during a stroll in the rain Monday, March 30, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The Okanagan may see rain return again this week as Environment Canada is forecasting showers for the region.

On Tuesday there is a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, possibly turning to a thunderstorm by the evening. The high for the North, Central and South Okanagan will sit between 19 to 21 C.

Showers will continue into Wednesday and Thursday along with cloudy periods and a high of 21 C.

For the Shuswap, Tuesday will remain mainly sunny before turning to rain on Wednesday, when Environment Canada forecasts a 30 per cent chance of showers. The rain will continue on-and-off into Thursday.

The forecast is for warmer weather closer to the weekend with a mix of sun and cloud for Friday and temperatures in the low 20s C.

