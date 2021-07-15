Post-pandemic funds pave Okanagan recovery

Funding is on the road to boost the Okanagan’s economic recovery.
The Thompson Okanagan is getting $9 million in transportation investments made to support the region during the COVID-19 pandemic.
”Investment in our transportation infrastructure has never been more important as we focus on recovery from the pandemic,” Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming said. “These infrastructure recovery projects are important for communities as they improve access to crucial services and provide good jobs that lay the foundation for strong economic growth.”
Local projects getting a boost include:
• Vernon – shoulder repaving to improve safety for cyclists along Old Kamloops Road and Commonage Road
• Vernon – road strengthening, ditching, and shoulder widening along Cosens Bay Road
• Winfield – production of 6,000 cubic metres aggregate at Winfield Pit for resurfacing Dee Lake Road to improve access to community and park
