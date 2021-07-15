Post-pandemic funds pave Okanagan recovery

Funding is on the road to boost the Okanagan’s economic recovery.

The Thompson Okanagan is getting $9 million in transportation investments made to support the region during the COVID-19 pandemic.

”Investment in our transportation infrastructure has never been more important as we focus on recovery from the pandemic,” Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming said. “These infrastructure recovery projects are important for communities as they improve access to crucial services and provide good jobs that lay the foundation for strong economic growth.”

Local projects getting a boost include:

Active transportation – more than $1 million invested

• Kelowna – wheelchair accessibility and active transportation crossing improvements at Airport Way

• Kelowna area – repairs and restoration of six kilometres of highway shoulder, improving cycling connectivity between Kelowna and Big White

• Kettle Valley Rail Trail and in Myra Bellevue Provincial Park – repairs for trails and trestles, which includes trail remediation as well as handrail and decking replacement to improve safety for people walking and cycling

• Salmon Arm – safety improvements for the Canoe School crossing on the Trans-Canada highway

• Vernon – shoulder repaving to improve safety for cyclists along Old Kamloops Road and Commonage Road

Climate adaptation – nearly $4 million invested

• Sicamous – armouring and drainage improvement as well as replacement of aging and undersized culverts along Solsqua Road

• Summerland – Fish Lake Road drainage improvements including replacement of undersized culvert and repairs to road and surface

• Summerland – Kettle Place drainage improvements including design for culvert installation and adjacent road repairs/maintenance

• Penticton – design completed for culvert construction and adjacent road repairs and maintenance on Valiant Drive

• Joe Rich – Highway 33 drainage improvements including 18 kilometres of ditching, culvert installations, armouring, and cleaning in area affected by wildfire

• Sicamous – Armouring and drainage improvements including replacing aging and undersized culverts along Highway 97A at Elliott Road

Rural and remote communities – nearly $4 million invested

• Vernon – road strengthening, ditching, and shoulder widening along Cosens Bay Road

• Seymour Arm – road strengthening, ditching, erosion repairs and rip rap for Seymour Arm Road and side roads

• Princeton – production of High Fines Surfacing in Wright Pit for resurfacing of Summers Creek Road and side roads

• Trout Creek – production of 12,000 cubic metres aggregate at Big White Pit for resurfacing McCulloch Road to improve access to KVR Trail

• Winfield – production of 6,000 cubic metres aggregate at Winfield Pit for resurfacing Dee Lake Road to improve access to community and park

• Kelowna area – grading, ditching and culvert installation for improved regional park access along Chute Lake Road

