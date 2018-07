The cause of fire near Postill Lake is under investigation

A fire near Postill Lake, that sparked on Monday, is now under control.

The blaze is estimated at .1 hectares in size and BC Wildfire Service is on scene.

There is no further growth estimated on this fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

