Pot bylaw to be reconsidered after Lake Country hears from the community

Cannabis companies gave their suggestions during a public hearing June 19

A new cannabis bylaw proposed for Lake Country is making its way back to council next week after a few companies voiced their concerns about it.

During a public hearing June 19, council heard the opinions from cannabis corporations about buffer zones and the suggested permanent locations of recreational shops, according to a report which will be presented to council Tuesday night.

The first version of the zoning amendment bylaw proposed that recreational cannabis shops would be allowed in the district at the Turtle Bay Crossing complex and in the town centre.

It also permitted shops from being within 1 kilometre of each other and proposed a 400-metre barrier between a shop and an existing school or daycare.

During a council meeting in May, community development manager Jamie McEwan said a daycare is currently operating with a temporary-use permit near the Turtle Bay complex, which would prevent cannabis shops from selling recreational marijuana.

Compass Cannabis Clinic is already in operation in the complex and plans to sell recreational cannabis once it is legalized.

The company suggested during the public hearing to remove the buffer between recreational shops and daycares and suggested to not build shops and daycares side by side, the report said.

“Another person who provided feedback suggested 150 m for daycares, and a greater buffer of 500 m for schools. In mid-June, for example, Port Hardy recently considered buffers of up to 150 m from schools, for example. Council may wish to consider this in the alternate recommendations,” the report said.

Council also heard from the owners of a property on Sawmill Road, asking to modify permanent foundation limits and the 1 km buffer between facilities in the ALR.

The owners plan to use only 100,000 of its proposed 740,000 square feet for indoor production, the report said.

According to district staff, the propose of the buffers is “to deal with the potential for issues with venting from cannabis production facilities, which, if within the Agricultural Land Reserve are more likely to be subject to the ‘Right to Farm,’ and therefore extremely difficult to regulate or enforce in terms of nuisance.”

If approved, the bylaw will be forwarded to a second public hearing.

The federal date for the legalization of recreational marijuana is Oct. 17.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country man connected to Independent Soldiers sentenced for drugs, weapons charges
Next story
Crews refine search after plane with 2 people aboard goes missing in B.C.

Just Posted

Casino worker money demands called ‘unreasonable’

Gateway Casinos asks striking workers to return to mediation talks

RCMP search for missing West Kelowna woman

Brittany Martel was last seen in Surrey, June 22

Updated: Police investigate suspicious death of Vernon woman

West Kelowna RCMP are asking for witnesses to come forward in incident

Lake Country man connected to Independent Soldiers sentenced for drugs, weapons charges

McWhirter sentenced for 2015 drug charges

Okanagan Rail Trail remains closed for construction

Trail users urged to stay off the trail.

Happy Canada Day: What’s happening this weekend

Follow Social Squad memeber Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happeing this weekend

Mother of new walrus at Vancouver Aquarium dies in Quebec

Samka, mother of Balzak, dies in captivity at Quebec City Aquarium

VIDEO: Viola Desmond honoured with Canadian Walk of Fame star

Her 91-year-old sister Wanda says “she let nothing stand in her way”

B.C. restaurant manager fired for refusing to serve Trump supporter

The customer was sporting a ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap

Injured Broncos hockey player out of coma, unable to speak

Defenceman Layne Matechuk’s family said he was in a coma for the first month

From ketchup to toilet paper: Canada launching retaliatory tariff broadside

Canada’s $16.6-billion worth of retaliatory tariffs on dozens of U.S. products set to kick in July 1

Crown asks for 18-20 months jail time for officer who kissed teen, young woman

James Fisher pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation, breach of trust after he kissed two young people

Cineplex to deliver popcorn and movie snacks, but only in Vancouver

Popcorn, hot dogs, nachos and pop now delivered through Uber Eats

Man forced to trek 23 kilometres out of B.C. backcountry after bike stolen

Ross Hunt’s $1,000 bike was stolen on June 20

Most Read