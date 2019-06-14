Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

The federal government says a “limited selection” of edibles and other next-generation cannabis products will hit retail shelves no earlier than mid-December 2019.

READ MORE: Low levels of THC in marijuana don’t increase crashes, B.C. study says

Ottawa today released details of the final version of its regulations governing these pot products, including topicals and extracts, and says the rules will come into force on Oct. 17.

However, it noted that after the law takes effect, federal cannabis licence holders must provide 60 days notice to Health Canada of their intent to sell new products.

That means that these new pot products won’t be available for legal sale until Dec. 17 at the earliest.

READ MORE: B.C. doctor warns parents planning to cook up cannabis edibles to ‘lock it up’

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for these additional cannabis products in February.

A recent report by Deloitte estimated the Canadian market for these pot products is worth about $2.7 billion annually, with edibles contributing more than half of that amount.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Many millennials locked out of housing market
Next story
Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Just Posted

Grass fire sparked near Rail Trail on Enterprise

Firefighters on scene

Water restrictions for Regional District of Central Okanagan

Annual Stage 2 limitations to begin on Sunday

UPDATE: One dead after crash on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

A portion of the highway remains closed after the fatal collision Friday morning

Speeding problems in West Kelowna addressed by city council

The city is looking to increase levels of road safety with speeding deterrents

Dogs of Kelowna: Toby

Meet Toby, just one of the amazing dogs you can find living in the City of Kelowna

Barnyard meditation with a friendly nuzzle at South Okanagan farm

Goga is a unique combination of cuddly, four legged creatures with the peacefulness of yoga

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic affect on her two children

Summerland street banner designs to be unveiled

Community has displayed summer banners downtown since 1998

South Okanagan massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct

Leonard Krekic filed a court challenge that states chaperone is a detriment to career

Workers from the South Okanagan CUPE 608 endorse strike action

Workers have been bargaining with the City of Penticton for over seven months.

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Crews respond to early morning dumpster fire at Tickleberry’s in OK Falls

The fire is not considered suspicious, no property damage was sustained

Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest change, logo no longer includes ‘Vancouver’

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Donaldson rejects ‘messing with stumpage system’ that inflames U.S.

Most Read