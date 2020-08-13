A man was reportedly trying to lure children with candy in Penticton on Wednesday, Aug. 12. (Daria Yakovleva - Pixabay)

Potential child predator spotted in Penticton property

The man was reportedly seen at the Columbus Park Property attempting to lure children with candy

The South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society is warning parents about a potential child predator lurking in the area.

In a notice sent to residents, the society said staff spotted a man in the society’s Columbus Park property trying to lure children with candy at about 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 12).

The notice stated the man was reportedly trying to lure four children, under the age of eight, who were all residents of Columbus Park. The children were playing outside without supervision.

Staff said the man was wearing dark blue shorts, a light blue t-shirt, and glasses. He was wearing a black ball cap over his short white hair.

“He is not a person known to live here or as a guest here. He was cutting through the property,” the notice claimed.

Penticton RCMP have been contacted and are investigating.

The society is asking parents to ensure their children are under direct supervision.

“For their safety, please speak with them about ‘stranger danger’.”

READ: Missing toddler found safe near Beaverdell

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cannabis cultivation, extraction facilities planned for Salmon Arm
Next story
Missing toddler wandered for three hours in Beaverdell area before being found

Just Posted

Are you ready for tourists? Tourism Kelowna wants your input

Tourism Kelowna’s survey asks Central Okanagan residents if they’re comfortable reopening tourism

Missing toddler wandered for three hours in Beaverdell area before being found

The two-year-old boy was found safe by his uncle on Beaver Creek Road on Aug. 12

40 under 40: Dr. Andrew Dargie

Andrew practices advanced medical aesthetics in both Kelowna and Vernon, B.C.

Roots and Blues online festival to kick off Friday

Watch the festival on Black Press Media website platforms, for free

Shopping carts and garbage discovered in morning fire in Kelowna

The blaze broke out on private property on Springfield Road about 5 a.m.

Video: SUV burns alongside the highway near Salmon Arm

Footage of the burning vehicle was posted to Youtube.

One person dead after early morning crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The incident was between a semi truck and passenger vehicle

B.C. man who nearly died from COVID-19 reflects on one-month battle

Robert Billyard was in an induced coma to ensure his body would not fight the ventilator to breath

Two structures burned in Cawston blaze

Crews from Keremeos, Kaleden and Osoyoos attended blaze early on Aug. 13

Potential child predator spotted in Penticton property

The man was reportedly seen at the Columbus Park Property attempting to lure children with candy

Cannabis cultivation, extraction facilities planned for Salmon Arm

Goal to provide premium, safe, legal products to Canada and the world

Paramedics fired for allowing patient to crawl for treatment on Downtown Eastside: court documents

The man spent three days in intensive care and three months recovering in hospital from sepsis

Feds seeking private consultant to design firearm buyback program

The ban covers some 1,500 models and variants of what the government considers assault-style weapons

Face masks for teachers can impact learning on young children, experts say

Face coverings, mandatory in most indoor public places across the province, can help limit the spread of COVID-19

Most Read