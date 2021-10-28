Erin Barry shows the existing Waldorf facility, which is being expanded with the Early Years Centre in rural Lumby. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Okanagan Waldorf School

One of two Vernon independent schools listed by Interior Health

A school and child care centre near Lumby is the latest to have been exposed to COVID-19.

A potential exposure took place at Okanagan Waldorf School, in Whitevale, Oct. 21 and 22. The school is also an Early Years Centre, providing child care for families.

The school/centre is one of two independent school in the area listed by Interior Health with exposures.

Vernon Christian School was exposed Oct. 14-21.

There are also four schools in the Vernon School District. Ellison Elementary had potential exposures Oct. 20 and 21. An Oct. 19 exposure took place at Mission Hill Elementary. Ecole Beairsto Elementary had an Oct. 14 and 15 exposure.

Lumby’s Charles Bloom Secondary was exposed Oct. 14.

