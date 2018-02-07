Pothole problems keeping Kelowna city staff busy

Due to recent freeze-thaw patterns, potholes are starting to pop up across the City. Road maintenance crews are working to fix problem areas.

Residents can help to identify potholes along roadways by using the Online Service Request System at kelowna.ca/servicerequests.

Potholes form on asphalt road surfaces due to seasonal freezing and thawing. The changing weather from season to season leads to the formation of potholes, which is why they tend to be more prominent in the winter and spring when the weather fluctuates.

Residents who wish to report potholes or other issues on provincially owned highways (Highway 97 and 33), can visit drivebc.ca and select the “Report a Highway Problem” option on the left-hand side.

For more information on the City’s roadway maintenance, visit kelowna.ca/transportation.