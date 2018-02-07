Pothole problems keeping Kelowna city staff busy

Road maintenance crews are working to fix problem areas.

Due to recent freeze-thaw patterns, potholes are starting to pop up across the City. Road maintenance crews are working to fix problem areas.

Residents can help to identify potholes along roadways by using the Online Service Request System at kelowna.ca/servicerequests.

Potholes form on asphalt road surfaces due to seasonal freezing and thawing. The changing weather from season to season leads to the formation of potholes, which is why they tend to be more prominent in the winter and spring when the weather fluctuates.

Residents who wish to report potholes or other issues on provincially owned highways (Highway 97 and 33), can visit drivebc.ca and select the “Report a Highway Problem” option on the left-hand side.

For more information on the City’s roadway maintenance, visit kelowna.ca/transportation.

Previous story
‘Love you to life’: Vancouver Island family shares desperate fight to save teen with eating disorder
Next story
Highway 1 to reopen following crash

Just Posted

Pothole problems keeping Kelowna city staff busy

Road maintenance crews are working to fix problem areas.

Ongoing overdose crisis needs a different approach, says health authority

“We should look at legalizing some of these drugs so they can be made safer and regulated.”

West Kelowna flasher sentenced to one more day

A man who pleaded guilty to exposing himself to children sentenced

Kelowna city councillor re-elected water board chair

Tracy Gray to remain as Okanagan Basin Water Board chair

New program to help homeless in West Kelowna

Social services organization to team up with Westbank United Church to assist those in need

Okanagan documentary wins prestigious award

A River Film puts the spotlight on water management and has now been honoured

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Chiefs rolling towards KIJHL playoffs

Kelowna defeats Summerland 9-0 on Tuesday at Rutland Arena for 8th win in 9 games

Highway 1 to reopen following crash

A collision between two semi-trucks shut down the Trans-Canada Tuesday night

Warriors offense erupts in win over Surrey

Ryan Steele scored twice in BCHL win at Royal LePage Place

New CAO halts question period at first council meeting

“I’m quite concerned with what’s happening here,”

‘Love you to life’: Vancouver Island family shares desperate fight to save teen with eating disorder

‘A lot of the stuff freaked out a lot of my friends because they were the same age as me’

TVO host calls sexual harassment allegations false

TVO host breaks silence, says sexual harassment allegation 100 per cent false

Interior Highways to be blasted by snow

About 30 to 50 centimetres expected on Rogers Pass Thursday

Most Read