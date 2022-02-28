Powder alert for Kelowna’s Big White Ski Resort

Big White got a dump of 16cm over the last day

If you’re off today, there are fresh tracks to be found up at Big White Ski Resort.

Kelowna’s local ski resort has issued a “powder alert” for the mountain after receiving a dump of 16cm over the last 24 hours.

The visibility is limited but the current temperature on the mountain is a balmy -2 C.

Big White is running 14 lifts today and has 110 runs open to shred.

