Local skier and snowboarder heading up Falcon chair at Big White (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

Powder day for Kelowna skiers at Big White

Big White got a dump of 16cm over the last 24 hours

Big White finally got the dump that skiers and snowboarders have been waiting for.

Kelowna’s local mountain received 16cm of fresh powder over the last day.

After a period of warmer weather little precipitation, the runs will feel pillowy with all the sweet, new snow.

The resort is reporting unlimited visibility, calm winds, and a snow base of 117cm.

Big White is running 13 lifts today and has 112 runs open.

For more information visit bigwhite.com.

READ MORE: Okanagan preps for snow and cold on Groundhog Day

READ MORE: Kelowna's Big White ski resort got 6cm of snow overnight

City of KelownaSkiing and SnowboardingSnow

