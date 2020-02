Power should be restored in the Glenmore area by 1 p.m.

Approximately 1,500 residents are without power in the Glenmore area.

FortisBC is currently investigating the cause of the outage.

FortisBC first said they would have power restored to the Glenmore area by 12 p.m., they have since updated that to 1 p.m.

You can check FortisBC’s outage map here for updates.

