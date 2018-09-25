Update: Power knocked out for 2,700 in Kelowna

Update: 2:40 p.m.
According to the FortisBC outage map, power was restored to the area by 2:14 p.m.
—-
Original: 2:10 p.m.
FortisBC is currently working to restore power to 2,766 customers in Kelowna.
Power went out the more than 2,000 customers just after 2 p.m. The outage affects businesses and residents south of Harvey Avenue between Pandosy Street, KLO Road and Benvoulin Road.
The type of outage is being called a repair and there is no current estimated restoration time.
One witness reported hearing a loud bang in the area before power went out.
The Capital News has a call into FortisBC.
More to come.
