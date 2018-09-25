Update: Power knocked out for 2,700 in Kelowna

FortisBC is working to restore power to area south of the highway Tuesday afternoon.

Update: 2:40 p.m.

According to the FortisBC outage map, power was restored to the area by 2:14 p.m.

—-

Original: 2:10 p.m.

FortisBC is currently working to restore power to 2,766 customers in Kelowna.

Power went out the more than 2,000 customers just after 2 p.m. The outage affects businesses and residents south of Harvey Avenue between Pandosy Street, KLO Road and Benvoulin Road.

The type of outage is being called a repair and there is no current estimated restoration time.

One witness reported hearing a loud bang in the area before power went out.

The Capital News has a call into FortisBC.

More to come.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Ticket issued in Monday morning crash
Next story
Phone scam uses false RCMP ID on call display

Just Posted

Kelowna to be home of green self storage facility

The building will be the first of its kind in North America

One night raises more than $100,000 for Kelowna charity

Third Space Life Charity’s gala raised more than $120,000 for mental health programs in Kelowna

Dog control ramping up on Okanagan Rail Trail

RDNO taking extra precautions to ensure dogs remain on leash

Phone scam uses false RCMP ID on call display

North Okanagan RCMP say there are applications that allow people to change, hide call display info

Update: Power knocked out for 2,700 in Kelowna

FortisBC is working to restore power to area south of the highway Tuesday afternoon.

VIDEO: Rare close encounter with whale pod spotted off B.C. waters

Pod of southern resident orca whales breach within arms length of whale watchers

Dead B.C. motorcyclist was member of Facebook group that raced on Mount Washington road

Some group members record their rides on Strathcona Parkway and post times to page

Indigenous athletes in spotlight at BC Sports Hall of Fame

New gallery to feature Carey Price, Kaila Mussel and Richard Peter

Okanagan College student population climbs

Enrolment up nearly 14 per cent

B.C. couple who went missing on flight from Edmonton named by family

Family released a statement Wednesday saying they’re still intent on finding the two-seater plane

Coldstream supports Okanagan College Campus residence project

Project would see a 100-bed residence on the Vernon campus in Coldstream

VIDEO: A close look at what you were breathing during the B.C. wildfire season

Electron microscope images show soot and tar particles generated by worst B.C. fire season

Okanagan show supports youth mental health, suicide prevention

Robb Nash will be performing Oct. 2 and 3 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

B.C. woman donates $250,000 to ovarian cancer research for friends

Two of Patty Pitts’s friends passed away from the disease within a year

Most Read