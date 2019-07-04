Power restored at Landmark after FortisBC substation equipment failure

More than 200 customers lost power for a short while on Thursday

UPDATE 2:31 p.m.

Power has been restored to the Landmark area.

FortisBC communications advisor Nicole Brown said the outage was due to an equipment failure that originated at the Glenmore substation and crews worked quickly to restore power to the affected areas.

“With the weather being what it is—our system is pretty reliable—but the weather can still affect our system,” Brown said. “People should still be ready for unplanned outages.”

She said flashlights, a battery-operated radio and other necessary items should be kept at the ready during inclement weather in case of an unplanned outage.

UPDATE 2:20 p.m.

FortisBC estimates the power will be restored by 2:45 p.m.

ORIGINAL

Power is out for 217 customers in the Landmark area in Kelowna.

The power was cut out at 1:12 p.m. between Harvey Avenue and Springfield Road and the official cause is due to Equipment damage.

The estimated time of restoration is unknown at this time.

Thirty minutes prior, a transformer was reported blown at Clement Avenue and Spall Road.

Workers have been reported on scene at the site of the transformer.

More information to come.

Most Read