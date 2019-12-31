Power out for thousands in North Okanagan

Downed lines and car accidents turn lights off for BC Hydro customers

UPDATE 9:42 a.m.

BC Hydro has reported two new outages blacking out 2,801 customers in the Enderby area leaving almost the entire city in the dark.

Severe weather is behind the outages and crews are reportedly on their way.

ORIGINAL:

Several power outages are affecting BC Hydro customers in the North Okanagan.

More than 1,700 customers were affected in Vernon between Highway 97 and up Silver Star Road. Stores including Home Depot and Superstore were without power while the utility investigated the cause.

Between Falkland and Armstrong, a motor vehicle accident has downed lines on Highway 97 affecting 157 customers.

Twenty-four customers are without power in the 0-200 block of Brookfield Road near Lumby.

More than 100 residents north of Staines Road in Cherryville are in the dark due to a downed wire.

A power outage is affecting around 65 customers north of Enderby Mabel Lake Road.

Less than five customers are without lights this morning in the 10900 block of Coldstream Creek Road. The utility is investigating the cause.

READ MORE: Crash causes power outage near Falkland

READ MORE: UPDATE: Traffic now moving through scene of accident near Enderby

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Kelowna welcomes first legal cannabis store: Spiritleaf

Just Posted

Kelowna Airport experiencing delays from snowfall

Travelers are encouraged to visit the Kelowna Airport website for updates

Big White issues extreme powder alert after massive snowfall

Big White Ski Resort has received 23 cm of snow in the last 24 hours

Crash causes power outage near Falkland

A motor vehicle incident downed BC Hydro lines

Vehicle fire closes Highway 97C near Merritt

DriveBC is warning drivers to avoid highway roads for non-essential travel due to heavy snow

Highway 97 in Peachland open after crash

A two vehicle crash has closed a section of Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland

VIDEO: Ice skating on Lake Louise a cool alternative to snow sports

‘One of the best times to go … is at sunrise or sunset against the breathtaking mountain backdrop’

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2019?

Olivia and Oliver top the list of baby names

Woman dies after barricading herself in burning suite in Victoria

Police-involved incident on Christmas Day under investigation

Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla, Okanagan as storm hits B.C. Interior

20-30 cm expected for North and Central Okanagan and other Interior regions

SilverStar to ring in new year with a Pow

Torchlight Parade to light up night sky to welcome new decade

Pink unicorn turns some heads in the South Okanagan

An Alberta visitor decided to dress up as a pink unicorn during a recent visit to Penticton

Blackface, a gifted skull and an ICBC ‘dumpster fire’: B.C.’s top political stories of 2019

Here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Morning start: What does ‘Auld Lang Syne’ actually mean?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

HERGOTT: Don’t believe in blind luck while driving

Lawyer Paul Hergott’s latest column

Most Read