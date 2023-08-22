3,223 BC Hydro customers in Lake Country and on Westside Road are without power until 2 p.m. (BC Hydro)

Power outage affecting more than 3,223 customers in Lake Country, Westside Road

The power is scheduled to be back at 2 p.m.

A power outage is stretching across Okanagan Lake, affecting parts of Lake Country and up to Killiney Beach.

The power went out at for 12:07 p.m. for 3,223 BC Hydro customers. It’s believed to have occurred west of Oyama Road but is affected Oyama, Lake Country and stretched the west side of Okanagan Lake from Killiney Beach to south of Caesars. The outage also is partly Okanagan Centre Road West.

The cause of the outage is under investigation. A crew is on site. Power is expected back at 2 p.m.

