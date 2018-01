Power has been restored to all but one of the 478 homes in the Joe Rich area that went dark this morning. Fortis doesn’t have any information as of yet what the cause was.

ORIGINAL 6 a.m.

Power is out for roughly 478 people in the Joe Rich area.

According to Fortis, the outage started at 4:10 a.m., and it’s of unknown origin at the moment. When it will be fixed is also unknown at the moment.