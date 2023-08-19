Power restored to Rutland in Kelowna

UPDATE: 7:20 p.m.
Power has been restored to the Rutland area.
FortisBC did experience some technical issues with the outage map.
_____
About 2,500 FortisBC customers are without power Saturday evening.
Those living along Rutland, Hartmann and Scarboro Roads claim to have been in the dark since about 6 p.m.
FortisBC has crews in the area to determine the cause and stated it’s believed that power will be restored as soon as possible.
More to come.
