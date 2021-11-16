Power outages in West Kelowna.

Power outages force school closures in West Kelowna

Four elementary schools are without power

Four West Kelowna schools are without power this morning, meaning students will have to stay home from class.

The Central Okanagan School District is reporting power outages for the following schools:

•RoseValley Elementary School

•Glenrosa Elementary School

•Glenrosa Middle School

•Helen Gorman Elementary

Due to COVID restrictions, relocating students to alternate sites for the day is not possible. Parents are asked to keep their children at home and to monitor social media and emails for further information.

