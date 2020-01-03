With power restored, Silver Creek Community Hall won’t be turned into a warming centre today. (Photo contributed)

Power restored in Shuswap

Shuswap Emergency Program will act as fast as possible if warming centres are needed in other areas

Update:

The power came on in the nick of time.

With power restored, the need for a warming centre at the Silver Creek Community Hall is no longer needed. The Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP) was about to provide one.

Initial story:

The Shuswap Emergency Program is stepping in to help residents of Silver Creek.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District reports that because many residents of the Salmon Valley Area have been without power since the storm on Dec. 31, the Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP) is opening a temporary warming centre at the Silver Creek Community Hall.

The hall is located at 3048 Hornsberger Rd., near Silver Creek Elementary and the Silver Creek Store.

Read more: Second winter storm expected to hammer Okanagan

Read more: Update – Firefighters, Fortis don't find gas leak in Salmon Arm bank

The centre will be open this afternoon and evening, Jan. 2, from 4 to 8 pm to allow residents a chance to gather and warm up for a few hours. There will be hot coffee and tea available, as well as some bottled water.

Residents can also bring food with them to be warmed up in the kitchen at the hall. Games or other activities for both adults and children are welcome.

BC Hydro is reporting a large area of the Salmon Valley is currently being worked on by crews. However, there is no estimate on when power will be restored.

