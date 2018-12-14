Waves hitting a breakwater send salt spray onto homes along Puget Sound in a windstorm Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Seattle. File photo. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Powerful winds set to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island

The agency says winds in coastal areas will strengthen up to 70 kilometres an hour before the front moves inland and gusts reach 90 kilometres an hour.

Powerful winds are set to to sweep British Columbia on Friday with gusts of up to 100 kilometres an hour in some areas.

Environment Canada has posted wind warnings for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and parts of the Interior.

The national weather agency says it expects strong winds that may cause damage to buildings, such as damage to roof shingles and windows.

The agency says winds in coastal areas will strengthen up to 70 kilometres an hour before the front moves inland and gusts reach 90 kilometres an hour.

It says powerful winds of up to 100 kilometres an hour will hit Fraser Valley in the evening and diminish after midnight.

It also says a very intense cold front will move across the southwest Interior Friday evening with winds as high as 90 kilometres an hour.

Strong winds are also expected to develop in the central Interior late this afternoon with gusts up to 80 kilometres an hour in Prince George.

Read more: Wind and cold to hit the Okanagan, Coquihalla

Read more: Weather Network predicts ‘mixed bag’ of winter weather for Canada

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tourism minister postpones trip to China amid tensions between two countries
Next story
EU leaders vow to press on with ‘no-deal’ Brexit plans

Just Posted

City budget 2019: Kelowna council settles on 4.43% tax hike

Proposed tax hike includes controversial 1.95 per cent levy to address infrastructure “deficit”

Kelowna housing prices expected to fall

Expect the market to return to balanced conditions.

West Kelowna teacher charged with luring, sexual exploitation may plead in January

The charges date back to the spring of 2018 and Furman is currently out on bail.

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Fashion Fridays: How to change your beauty routine

Kim XO, lets you in on her style secrets each Fashion Friday on the Black Press Media Network

Increase in downed power lines in B.C., how to stay safe

BC Hydro study finds a third of British Columbians may be putting themselves at risk

Judge sets bail at $2.5 million in 1987 slaying of B.C. couple

William Talbott II, 55, is charged with two counts of aggravated first-degree murder

EU leaders vow to press on with ‘no-deal’ Brexit plans

European Union leaders have offered Theresa May sympathy but no promises, as the British prime minister seeks a lifeline.

Powerful winds set to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island

The agency says winds in coastal areas will strengthen up to 70 kilometres an hour before the front moves inland and gusts reach 90 kilometres an hour.

Wind and cold to hit the Okanagan, Coquihalla

Cold weather is expected to wallop the valley

Mandatory victim surcharge cruel and unusual punishment, top court rules

Stephen Harper’s Conservative government made the charges mandatory in 2013.

Tourism minister postpones trip to China amid tensions between two countries

Tourism Minister Melanie Joly’s office says Canada and China have mutually agreed to postpone a closing ceremony next week.

Police across Canada probe bomb threats as U.S. authorities dismiss ‘hoax’

A police spokesman said the emails were the same as those received elsewhere in North America

Most Read