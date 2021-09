This will be Bernier’s only stop in Kelowna this election season

People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier is set to make an appearance in Kelowna on Sunday, Aug. 5.

Bernier’s visit is part of his campaign trail in the Okanagan. He will be speaking at Stuart Park at 2:30 on Sunday. He is expected to talk about the PPC’s beliefs and hold a meet and greet with the public. This will be Bernier’s only visit this election season.

